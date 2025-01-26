Mercedes Moné Reflects On AEW Birthday Surprise And Harley Cameron’s Growth

Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including Harley Cameron’s growth as a performer and the AEW crew throwing her an early birthday celebration.

Moné said, “AEW Backstage Birthday Surprise

Being back at AEW after taking a couple of weeks off was a great experience. I genuinely missed the camaraderie and vibrant energy of the backstage crew. There’s something special about being part of this team that I cherish.

As I walked in, I was greeted with warm smiles and heartfelt wishes for an early birthday celebration. Seeing everyone come together to make me feel appreciated melted my heart. To my delight, the girls had organized a little surprise for me—a lovely birthday cake with confetti thrown all over me. I could hardly contain my excitement as I stood in front of this beautiful locker. It truly took me by surprise. It was such a thoughtful gesture, and I was genuinely touched by their kindness.

At that moment, I felt a profound sense of belonging. I truly appreciate the incredible men and women I work with at AEW. Each one contributes so much to the atmosphere and spirit of our workplace. Experiences like these remind me just how lucky I am to be a part of such an incredible team.

Is Harley Ready to Jump on The Moné Train

Harley is ready to hop on the Moné Train, and watching her journey in AEW has been a thrill. Her growth in the ring has been nothing short of inspiring. I know she puts in the hard work, traveling to various wrestling schools across Florida and soaking up knowledge from anyone she can connect with backstage at AEW. So, it’s no surprise that she has the guts to pursue the Moné Train—it’s hard not to when you’re holding four belts!

But Harley should remember that I’m the ultimate student of the game. I’ve traveled the world, learning from the best and facing the toughest competitors out there. Sure, she’s been training like crazy, but the reality is she hasn’t yet secured a win on AEW TV. So, as I hummed along to her catchy song, “Moné Train,” I couldn’t help but reflect. Yes, she hails from Brisbane, Australia, but the road ahead will be tough for her. Naurr, it’s not going to be easy!”