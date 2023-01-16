Mercedes Mone Registers Trademark for New Nickname

Mercedes Mone has secured the rights to a new nickname as she embarks on a new chapter in her wrestling career.

The former WWE star filed for ‘The CEO’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on January 11th, through Michael E. Dockins, who has assisted numerous wrestlers with their trademarks. The following is the trademark description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Mone made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut after the IWGP Women’s Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Her appearance was to set up the IWGP Women’s Title match between herself and KAIRI on February 18th at NJPW Battle in the Valley.