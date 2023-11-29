Mercedes Mone Releases New Video: “The Countdown Begins …”

Let the countdown begin!

Mercedes Mone released a new video on her official YouTube channel hyping her upcoming return to the ring.

The former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks has been on the sidelines for some time now, and has last appeared on a big stage in a cameo appearance in the crowd at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

In the new video, dubbed, “The countdown begins,” Mone is shown working out in the ring ahead of her highly-anticipated return to the squared circle.

