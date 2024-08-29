Mercedes Moné Reveals Her AEW All In Ring Gear Cost Over $10,000

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including how her All In ring gear cost over $10,000.

Moné said, “My hair wasn’t the only thing that cost a pretty penny. My robe, which was so beautiful, grand, and regal, was also my most expensive in my 14 years of wrestling. The whole outfit, in total, cost me over $10,000, All In (no pun intended).”

On spending for in-ring attires:

“As far as wrestlers investing so much money into their attire, it really depends on where they’re at in their career. If you’re not there salary wise, you try to find cheaper ways to look your best and it’s for sure possible. I did. When it comes to the biggest events, you invest all that you can. These stages are huge and these moments last forever so you want to put your best foot forward. It doesn’t always come down to money. It comes down to investing the time, being creative and resourceful. Doing so elevates standards and elevates your character. I feel it’s all worth it, and in the end, it does pay off. I hope to teach this sentiment to some of the younger girls on our roster.”