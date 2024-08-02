Mercedes Mone Reveals She And Sarath Ton Were Separated In WWE And Kept It From Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Mone and Sarath Thon are getting divorced. The paperwork was filed on Tuesday. Mone shared a video (filmed on Monday) on her YouTube account explaining that they have been separated since her time in WWE.

Mone stated, “Tomorrow, finally, after a long long time, I’ll be finally signing my divorce papers. And I’m excited, happy. For me I’m just ready to be free. I’m ready to be free of not being afraid. For so long, I’ve kept this secret because of how fast life has been going and so much that has been happening in wrestling and everything. I just didn’t want the outside world to judge or say anything, especially during the time when all this was happening. I’m getting a divorce and Sarath, my ex-husband now, we have such a great relationship and he’s such an amazing incredible guy that I’m so thankful for. He’s another person that changed and saved my life. But I’m excited to be free and to say that I’m finally getting a divorce.”

Mone stated that when she was in New York, interviewers inquired about Sarath, and she kept the separation a secret. She said, “We’ve been separated for a long time. We got separated at the end of December of 2020. He finally moved out in January of 2021. I was shooting The Mandalorian, plus trying everything in my power to be the main event of WrestleMania. So of course I don’t want all of this stuff to get out because you don’t know what Vince is gonna do [and] you don’t know what he’s gonna change because Vince was very — um, I was in a storyline with Bianca, Carmella…the Sommelier (Reggie). Vince was so obsessed with me and this Sommelier that I’m like, Oh my God, he wanted us to be together and all this stuff. So me and Sarath just decided we’re gonna keep this a secret. A year goes by and I still don’t want to say anything and then here comes the walk out. All this stuff happens and then we were trying to get to divorce and then our divorce lawyer took so long and now we’re finally here.”

