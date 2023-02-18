Mercedes Mone Reveals Triple H Texted Her to Express His Support for Her NJPW Journey

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, began a new chapter in her life in January when she negotiated her release from WWE to become a free agent before signing with NJPW.

At Wrestle Kingdom, the top star made her promotional debut by confronting KAIRI, setting up their IWGP Women’s Title match for tonight’s Battle in the Valley event. Click here for the final card for tonight’s show.

Click here to order the event on FITE TV.

Mone released a documentary on her YouTube channel ahead of her return to the ring. She revealed Triple H and William Regal texted her ahead of her NJPW debut and became emotional as a result of it.

She said, “And also at midnight, I got a very nice text from Triple H, and still it’s crazy, and I got an amazing text from William Regal this morning.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H attempted to persuade Mone to return to the company after she left in May with Naomi due to creative differences. She discussed why she left WWE for NJPW in the documentary. You can watch the entire documentary by clicking here.

NJPW Battle in the Valley will streamlive on FITE TV. Click here to order the PPV