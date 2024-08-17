Mercedes Moné Reveals What Matches She Is Studying Ahead Of AEW All In

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including which matches she has been studying ahead of her TBS Title defense against Britt Baker at All In.

Moné wrote, “Rollins, Paul, Cena, Angle, Lesnar, and Jarrett: Three YouTube Matches I Used to Train for All In

Most recently, I watched Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul. (Damn that Logan Paul is athletic.) One of my friends recommended that I watch that match because Seth Rollins is such a seasoned veteran, and Logan Paul’s just so much newer and greener.

I also watched a three-way match (even though my match is not a three-way) between John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins. I thought the end of the match was so good, especially how they captivated the crowd. In addition, I watched Kurt Angle versus Jeff Jarrett from TNA. I thought it was also a very good match due to their rivalry and tension.”