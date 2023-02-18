Mercedes Mone Reveals Who She Wants to Face Now That She Has Left WWE

Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) recently spoke with TV Insider for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Mone commented on potential matches now that she’s no longer working for WWE:

“The thing is I’m a free agent. It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, Impact, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, Impact, AEW. To be a fan and watch all these matchups from all parts of the world is amazing. I know there is a little woman in Impact I would love to face one day, Mickie James! We’ll see what is in the stars.”