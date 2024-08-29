Mercedes Mone Says She Sensed Audience Fatigue During Her Match With Britt Baker

On Sunday afternoon, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone faced Britt Baker at the AEW All In London 2024 pay-per-view event live from Wembley Stadium.

Mone went over with Money Maker for the victory. In the most recent issue of her Mone Mag digital magazine, Mone discussed the dream match and admitted to some crowd fatigue.

Going into it, she knew there would be mixed reactions from the crowd because of the stadium setup, and she was waiting for the reaction as the noise rose rather than bouncing off the walls, as is customary in arenas.

She wrote, “I’ve heard a lot of mixed reactions to my All In match with Britt. I had a really good time out there with her. I did sense some audience fatigue. It’s only natural being third to last, as the crowd had already seen over 10 matches before ours. They arrived at 5:30, and by the time we came out, it was around 9:00. That’s a long time but, at the same time, amazing because AEW really gave them their money’s worth. I could hear some DMD and CEO chants but again it’s harder in a stadium. Britt told me later, that on video you can hear crowd reactions much better and that there were more crowd reactions than we felt.”

Mone also revealed that her entrance outfit was expensive. She spent $10,000 of her own money on it, calling it the most expensive ring gear of her career.