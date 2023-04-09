Mercedes Mone Says Snoop Dogg Will Be With Her If She Works In Tokyo Dome

Will pro wrestling fans see “The Boss” and Snoop Dogg back together again?

Mercedes Mone thinks so.

The IWGP Women’s Champion recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an interview, during which she mentioned that her cousin and the hip-hop legend would be by her side if she were to work the iconic Tokyo Dome venue in Japan.

“If the day comes when I stand in the main event of Tokyo Dome, I promise that he will come to the venue,” Mone wrote. “I will definitely call him. He will sing at the entrance. If so, I can fulfill my dream and it’s great.”

Check out the complete interview at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.