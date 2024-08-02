Mercedes Mone Shoots Back At “Dumb Old Dudes In Wrestling” That Have Criticized Her

Last week, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman criticized AEW TBS champion Mercedes Mone for being “terrible on the microphone.”

In her newsletter, Mercedes responded the following:

“Jonathan Coachman’s Recent Statement

I don’t read Wrestle Press, but Wrestle Press, that centers on me, pops up in my social media feed. I didn’t read the article. I just read the quote in the headline. I’ve been dealing with this kind of stuff for over a decade, so I’m used to it. But I am kind of annoyed with all these dumb old dudes in wrestling coming at me. I know the only reason that they’re doing it is because my name makes people click on their links. My name makes news. Oh yeah, and pretty sure making news makes Moné. Maybe that’s why I get paid what I do? Maybe? Lol. Plus, I’m sure it’s hard to see a young woman know and receive her value – and, not to mention, make a lot more than they do.

But hey, either way, they can keep talking about me, whether negatively or positively. It reminds me that I must be doing something right.”