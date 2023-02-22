Mercedes Mone Signs With UTA For TV, Film, Theater Opportunities

According to Variety, former WWE superstar and current IWGP Women’s World Champion Mercedes Mone has signed with UTA, who will assist her in “secure new opportunities across film, television, theater and more.”

Mone signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling in January after leaving WWE last summer. Her first appearance was at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome in a confrontation with Kairi to help set up the match that took place this past Saturday night in San Jose at Battle in the Valley.

She already has some non-WWE work on her resume, including the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. According to Variety, Mone will continue to be represented by her Advocate, Keven Undergaro.

Mone stated this week that she hopes to assist NJPW in expanding globally. Aside from her Hollywood ambitions, it appears she has no plans to end her NJPW run anytime soon.