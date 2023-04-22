Mercedes Mone Slams Wrestling “Dirtsheets” After Writing About How Rich She Is

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) is set to defend her IWGP Women’s title against Mayu Iwatani on Sunday at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom event.

Prior to the show, Mercedes wrote, “I’m richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me 😍😍 #moné” on Twitter.

Mercedes later tweeted the following:

“The fact that there’s dirtsheets for scripted entertainment is hilarious! Y’all need to keep the fantasy booking/stories for Reddit 🤭🤭. Let us entertainers, entertain you! Point blank period…… Please enjoy our hard work and craft! Have fun you marks ✌🏾🫶🏽🫶🏽”

