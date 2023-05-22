Mercedes Mone Suffers Potential Broken Ankle At NJPW Resurgence, Mone Comments On Injury

By
Lewis Carlan
-

Former IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone suffered an injury during her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Tournament finals match against AEW star Willow Nightingale on May 21 at NJPW Resurgence.

As the match between Nightingale and Mone progressed, they were on the top turnbuckle with Mone attempting a move but seemingly lost her balance and fell to the floor, landing awkwardly. She was unable to put any weight on her injured leg following the fall.

Mercedes Mone took to social media to comment on the injury:

PWInsider is reporting that the word going around backstage is that Mone suffered a broken ankle.

PWMania.com wishes Mercedes Mone a very speedy recovery.

 

