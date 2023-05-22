Mercedes Mone Suffers Potential Broken Ankle At NJPW Resurgence, Mone Comments On Injury

Former IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone suffered an injury during her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Tournament finals match against AEW star Willow Nightingale on May 21 at NJPW Resurgence.

As the match between Nightingale and Mone progressed, they were on the top turnbuckle with Mone attempting a move but seemingly lost her balance and fell to the floor, landing awkwardly. She was unable to put any weight on her injured leg following the fall.

This must be the spot that caused Mercedes being injured with her leg you can even see her not putting weight on it with the submission #njpwresurgence pic.twitter.com/SRGriUsCOM — 💸👑✨💯Rasheed💯✨👑💸 (@RDB_KING1) May 22, 2023

Mercedes Mone took to social media to comment on the injury:

WRESTLING!!!!

Phew 😮‍💨 not how I dreamed for tonight to go.

I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.

I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.

Moné

💙@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/6909ByHdli — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 22, 2023

PWInsider is reporting that the word going around backstage is that Mone suffered a broken ankle.

PWMania.com wishes Mercedes Mone a very speedy recovery.