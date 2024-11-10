Mercedes Moné Talks Learning How To Be A CEO From Snoop Dogg

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including learning how to be a CEO from her cousin, Snoop Dogg.

Moné said, “Snoop was literally surrounded by billionaires to discuss what is next for his Dr. Bombay’s ice cream brand. Snoop had such a commanding presence. Everyone in the room was so nervous and in awe of him. As I legit want to learn more and more about how to be a CEO, it was an invaluable experience. I feel so grateful for Snoop to be able to learn from the very best.”