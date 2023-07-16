Mercedes Mone, Tamina Snuka Backstage At IMPACT Slammiversary 2023

A couple of familiar faces to longtime WWE fans were backstage at the IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 pay-per-view this weekend.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka was backstage at the event to offer her support of Trinity, who squared off against Deonna Purrazzo in the main event for the Knockouts Championship.

Also backstage at the show was Trinity’s former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship partner Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks).

The main event of the Slammiversary 2023 show saw Trinity finally capture the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.