Mercedes Moné Teases Her Appearance At AEW All In: London

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné took to her Mone Bag fan newsletter to discuss a number of topics, including her appearance at All In.

Moné said, “All In at Wembley is AEW’s Superbowl, so I’ve been All In prepping here in the States before heading to the UK. Part of the prep is designing the right look for the event, i.e., hair, makeup, and costume.” Mone said. “I’ve been spending tons of money on my mine my whole career. In fact, my gear and my jackets are the most expensive things that I own.”

On her hair and gear:

Hopefully, at All In, things will come together and in time. Note, I still haven’t gotten the hair or the gear for All In, and I leave for Wembley on Sunday. Luckily, members of Team Mone are leaving later and will be able to bring my gear to me. I love for all my pay-per-views to be special, but this one is our WrestleMania.”