Mercedes Moné Teases Wrestle Dynasty Appearance, Declares 2025 As Her Year

AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné, who successfully defended her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander at last night’s Full Gear PPV, took part in the Full Gear post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics, including her main goal for 2025 (asked by Z100):

Moné said, “To keep on winning, to keep on making money, and I really want more gold. When I wear my TBS championship around my waist, and I wear my NJPW Strong on my shoulder, my other shoulder is cold, it hurts, it’s winter time, I need something, I need more gold. In 2025, I’m coming for everything I deserve, and I’m so thankful to AEW for that opportunity that I’ve gotten so far, but in 2025, I want more gold, I want more opportunity, I want to keep changing the game of women’s wrestling in AEW, because the women here, I know the slogan is ‘the best is here,’ but the women’s wrestling here is the greatest, and I think me and Kris Statlander proved that tonight.”

On if she will participate at Wrestle Dynasty (asked by Fightful):

“If I’m the TBS Champion and the NJPW Strong Champion, then absolutely you can expect me at Wrestle Dynasty in Japan. I’m gonna have to talk to my CEO and plan that out.”

You can check out Moné’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)