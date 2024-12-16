Mercedes Mone Title Defense, Interpromotional Lucha Gauntlet Set For Wrestle Dynasty

New matches have been announced for the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 special event on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The official NJPW website released the following announcement on Monday morning:

Two more matches made for Wrestle Dynasty!

With Strong Style Evolved now in the books, two more matches have been added to the loaded Wrestle Dynasty card in the Tokyo Dome January 5!

After she defended the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in the main event in Long Beach, Mercedes Moné said that she planned to have her next title match in the Tokyo Dome. Asking who would step up to the CEO, it was Mina Shirakwa who answered the call. Shirakawa said that Moné wanted money, fame and titles, but asked if she wanted Mina; Moné would give Shirakwa the match under the condition that if Mina is still RPW British Women’s Champion come January 5 after a defence to come in the UK against Dani Luna, then both titles would be on the line.

Also set for Wrestle Dynasty is a special NJPW vs CMLL lucha gauntlet match. In this matchup, up to eight participants, four from New Japan and four from CMLL, will enter the ring at one minute intervals, and the first pinfall will end the bout. Who will be in this dramatic and high speed encounter?