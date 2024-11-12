Mercedes Mone To Main Event NJPW Strong Style Evolved

Several matchups are scheduled for NJPW Strong Style Evolved on December 15, including one starring Mercedes Mone.

The company has announced that Mone will defend her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Hazuki in the main event. In the co-main event, Gabe Kidd will defend his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Ryohei Oiwa.

The NJPW Strong Style Evolved card also included AEW wrestlers Jack Perry, Lio Rush, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Here’s an updated card for NJPW Strong Style Evolved:

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (champion) vs. Hazuki

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd (champion) vs. Ryohei Oiwa

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (champions) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry & Konosuke Takeshita

KUSHIDAvs. Kosei Fujita vs. TJP vs. Clark Connors

Lio Rush vs. Hechicero

Mina Shirakawa vs. Johnnie Robbie

Matt Vandagriff vs. Zane Jay

This comes ahead of Mone’s defense of the AEW TBS Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear later this month.