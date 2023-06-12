Mercedes Mone Undergoes Surgery Following Injury At NJPW Resurgence (Photo)

Mercedes Mone appears to have recently undergone surgery after having a significant impact on NJPW since her arrival in January.

At Wrestle Kingdom, she confronted KAIRI in her promotional debut. She later defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP Women’s Title, but lost it to Mayu Iwatani in late April.

Last month, during the main event of NJPW Resurgence, Money sustained an injury while wrestling Willow Nightingale in a match to crown the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

Mone suffered a broken ankle after slipping while attempting a code red off the top rope. Plans had to be changed on the fly, with Nightingale winning the championship. Before the match, she signed a long-term contract with NJPW.

As seen below in a post on her Instagram Story, she stated that she is six days out from having surgery on her bandaged ankle.

Mone was scheduled to appear in AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door later this month, but his injury has put an end to those plans.