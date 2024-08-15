Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe Expected For NJPW Capital Collision 2024

It looks like Mercedes Mone has a busy end of August in terms of scheduled championship defenses.

The TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion was challenged for the latter title by Momo Watanabe in a new video released by STARDOM on social media on Thursday morning.

Mone was challenged for a defense of her NJPW STRONG Women’s title by Watanabe for the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington, D.C. on August 30.

As noted, Mercedes Mone vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the TBS Championship is already scheduled for just five days earlier, August 25, at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.