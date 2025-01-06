Mercedes Moné Wants To Face Mina Shirakawa In A Rematch Following Wrestle Dynasty

AEW TBS Champion, NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné appeared in a digital exclusive immediately following Wrestle Dynasty to discuss a number of topics, including how she would love to run it back with Shirakawa soon.

Moné said, “I’m excited for the year of 2025. I can’t believe I got to kick off the year here in the Tokyo Dome. I feel like me and Mina tore the house down. And Mina, whenever you want, you can have a rematch because everybody wants Mina, and Mina, I want you one more time, so let’s go.”

You can check out Moné’s comments below.