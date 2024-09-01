Mercedes Moné Welcomes All Challengers Following NJPW Capital Collision Win

AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné successfully defended her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship in the main event of Capital Collision, defeating Momo Watanbe. Immediately following the match, Moné welcomed any challengers for both her championships.

Moné said, “Wow, 466 days since I’ve been in a New Japan ring. It’s been 466 days where I thought I was possibly never going to be in that ring again. But 466 days later, I am Two Belt Moné. I am the New Japan Strong Women’s Champion. I am the AEW TBS Champion. I lost a damn eyelash because Momo kicked me so damn hard. These STARDOM women are strong. They’re top elite. They are some of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. But me? I am Mercedes Mone for a reason, the CEO. I am the best at what I do. So anybody in stardom, anybody in New Japan, anybody around the globe, come see me. Come find me. Come try to get this and come try to be like me. I dare you. I bet you can’t though. Because money changes everything…. and you’re never going to be as rich as me.”

You can check out Moné’s comments below.