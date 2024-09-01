Mercedes Mone’s Opponent For TBS Title Defense At AEW All Out 2024 Revealed

The lineup for All Elite Wrestling’s next pay-per-view event continued to take shape on Saturday night.

During the August 31 episode of AEW Collision, Hikaru Shida emerged victorious in a TBS Championship Eliminator four-way main event that included Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb.

With the victory, Shida moves on to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at AEW All Out 2024 on September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Also scheduled for the 9/7 PPV:

* MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

* PAC vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship

* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Street Fight for the CMLL Women’s World Championship

* Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page in a Steel Cage match