Metallica Comments On The Undertaker & WrestleMania 36, More On “Last Ride”

As noted, WWE has announced a new documentary special on The Undertaker. “Undertaker: The Last Ride” will air as a limited series event on the WWE Network soon. The official trailer will air on the WWE Network after Night Two of WrestleMania 36 goes off the air.

Above is the first promo for the series, which promotes the sneak peek that airs after WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

The official preview for the series reads like this: “‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ is a limited series event that gives the WWE Universe a rare inside look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for what could be the end of his legendary career. Get an exclusive first look at ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ on WWE Network, immediately following WrestleMania 36 Part 2.”

Taker used Metallica’s “Now That We’re Dead” single as his entrance and exit theme for the Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles on Night One of WrestleMania 36. The rock legends tweeted about the song after the show.

They wrote, “The legacy continues. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to ‘Now That We’re Dead’ on @WWENetwork!”