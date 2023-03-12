Mia Yim Addresses The Status Of Her ‘Michin’ Name And Reflects On Her WWE Release

Mia Yim returned to WWE on the November 7, 2022 episode of RAW, attacking Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day and aligning with The OC.

Yim’s ring name was briefly changed to Michin before it was quickly changed to be a nickname rather than her full ring name.

She discussed her WWE release on November 4, 2021 and the status of her Michin nickname with Ryan Satin on the “Out of Character” podcast.

On the timing of her WWE release:

“So when we got released, we had about two months until our wedding. So we got married, we bought a house, we moved from Florida to Texas. So like, all that within a year was a lot. But I’m kind of glad that the release happened when it did because then I get to fully focus on , because Keith immediately went to AEW. So I was like, ‘Focus on work, I will take care of everything at home. While I’m deciding what to do with my career, I’m gonna just stay at home and just take care of everything. Because if both of us is on the road doing stuff, nothing’s going to get done.’ So the timing-wise of everything really did work out, because instead of being sad and depressed about the release, I just kept busy. And there was so much that needed to be done, so I didn’t have time to just sit and cry or do whatever. So it worked out.”

If Michin is her nickname or new ring name:

“I — that’s a great question, because I don’t know. [laughs] I think it was initially a nickname. Like I think — the whole time, I was told it was a nickname. And the biggest thing that I want everyone to know is like, I’m okay with this name. It’s okay if [people don’t like it]. Everything new, not everyone’s gonna like it, I get it. But like, I’m okay with this name, it’s better than Reckoning. So I’m not gonna complain about this name. [laughs] So it’s a nickname now, and who knows? Maybe in the future, it could transition to being my name. If it is, I’m okay with that too.

“I just want everyone to know like, you don’t have to see the building on fire, like it’s okay. And it’s also a challenge for me to make it work. It might not work now, because for 12 years I’ve been Mia Yim. So of course something different, something new, people [aren’t] gonna like it]. It’s ‘Why are you changing something that’s not broken?’ It’s like, ‘Okay, but this may be just a challenge. Let me see if I can get you to love Michin just as much as you love Mia Yim, if that were the case.’ So… all in all, I think it’s a nickname for now.”

