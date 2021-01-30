Mia Yim Announces That She Has Covid-19

Mia Yim (Reckoning) issued the following statement on Twitter:

“This morning at around 10:30am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with COVID. For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”