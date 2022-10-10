Mia Yim Becomes a Free Agent as Her Impact Wrestling Contract Expires

Another top talent has departed Impact Wrestling as Mia Yim’s contract with company has expired and was not extended as reported by Fightful Select.

Mia Yim tweeted out earlier today that she can’t wait to see what the future holds.

It was indicated that the door is open for a possible return on the Impact side. She was reportedly well received by the locker room and her time with Impact Wrestling was seen as positive. On her way out, she put over Mickie James at Bound For Glory and Taylor Wilde at the Bound For Glory Fallout TV taping.

Mia Yim returned to Impact Wrestling back in May of this year following her WWE release on November 2021. She had signed a short-term deal with the company which expired this past weekend.

Mia Yim is the fifth talent to depart Impact Wrestling in the last two days as Mike Bennett, Matt Tavern, Maria Kanellis, and Vincent have all left the company as well according to multiple reports.

