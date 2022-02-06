Mia Yim Comments On Getting Married To Keith Lee

After dating for several years, Keith Lee and Mia Yim became engaged in February of 2021. The former WWE stars were then married on February 5th 2022 and Mia shared a photo along with the following message:

“HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you Keith Lee.”

Click here for additional photos from the reception.

Mia also re-tweeted a video of her daughter/father dance: