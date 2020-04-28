Mia Yim Comments On Upcoming Charlotte Flair Match

Mia Yim took to Twitter today to hype her non-title match with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, which will air during tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Yim said this could be one of the biggest bouts of her career.

“TOMORROW! Don’t miss possibly one of the biggest matches of my career thus far.. it’s coming full circle, 5 years in the making. Bring the ruckus.. #WWENXT Charlotte flair vs Mia Yim 8pm est on USA,” Yim wrote.

You can see Yim’s full tweet below, which was re-tweeted by Flair: