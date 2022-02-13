Mia Yim Comments On Why She Hasn’t Returned To The Ring Yet

Former WWE star Mia Yim’s 90-day non-compete expired in early February but she has yet to appear for any wrestling promotions. Mia wrote the following on Twitter in regards to her status…

“To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet.. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March 😈 #HBIC”

Mia and Keith Lee were married last weekend and Lee made his AEW debut this past Wednesday.