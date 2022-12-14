Mia Yim Deactivates Twitter Following Fan Backlash From Backstage Photo With Austin Theory

Mia Yim’s Twitter account appears to have been deactivated as a result of fan backlash following a photo she posted with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a photo of Yim and Theory posing backstage at a WWE event, as seen below, emerged this week, with Yim’s legs wrapped around Theory as he holds her up while also holding two packs of yogurt. The image is from the WWE website gallery “2022 WWE Superstar Photo Shoot Outtakes.”

The photo sparked a social media backlash from fans, with many questioning Yim’s loyalty to her husband, AEW’s Keith Lee, and accusing Yim of having an affair with Theory.

“Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can’t take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven’t seen in a while. I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual,” Yim said in her final tweet before deactivating her account.

Fans continued to criticize the photo, with some joking that Lee might not approve of it. In response, Yim tweeted, “it’s not funny,” and then deactivated her account a few hours later.

As of this writing, Lee and Theory had not responded directly to the photo. You can see the photo below: