Mia Yim Describes WWE as “Night and Day” Compared to Her First Run

The first and second halves of 2022 were very different for WWE. In the first half of the year, Vince McMahon was still running creative for the main roster until July when Triple H took over after McMahon officially retired from his corporate and creative positions within WWE.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are in charge of the business. Over a dozen previously released WWE stars have been brought back by Triple H, including Mia Yim, who worked for the company in the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and 2018 before signing with the company. She rose through the ranks of NXT under Triple H before being promoted to the main roster as Reckoning, a masked member of the notorious Retribution stable. She was let go by the company in late 2021, only to return earlier this month.

Yim described the company and its locker room to ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley as “night and day” compared to her first stint with the company.

“It feels a lot more like NXT now with the same people,” Yim said. “A year ago, I still had friends in the locker room but it’s nice to see my other friends come back as well. It’s night and day. I don’t know how to really explain it. It’s night and day.”

Yim will compete as part of Team Belair in the WarGames structure at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday.