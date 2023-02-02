Mia Yim Discusses Her Decision To Re-Sign With WWE, Being Paired With The OC, Mercedes Moné

WWE star Mia Yim recently spoke with WrestlingInc for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion,

Returning to WWE and what Triple H said:

“Well, you just said it. He said, ‘It’s going to be okay. It’s going to be good.’ And honestly, with my experience with Triple H and Stephanie before, and ‘NXT’ — I trust him, I believe him, and I know he really does his best to listen to us, to make us feel seen and heard. So I had no doubt in my mind once he wanted me to come back, it was like, ‘Okay, I know I’m in good hands.'”

Being paired with The OC:

“What’s funny is we’ve worked together before for years, but never actually worked together. So we would always share the same locker rooms. We would be traveling together. We were Impact together. And it was just, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ‘Good.’ ‘All right, I’ll talk to you later.’ But then now with the whole Judgment Day in Rhea, it was really flattering when they wanted me to be a part of the group to help them. And it was like, out of everyone, they’re picking me? And in my mind I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re acquaintances.’ But the fact that they brought me in and immediately made me feel like part of the family was so sweet of them.”

A match with Mercedes Moné:

“Definitely a dream match, for sure.”