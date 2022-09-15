Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee

Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:

“So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even though me and Keith are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa. Or, ‘We’re a package deal.’ We’re not like that, so it’s like, ‘Babe, you go do what you gotta go do.’ In my opinion, Keith is a much bigger star than I am, and I’m completely okay with that. I’m gonna go do me and do whatever I wanna do.”

“I’ve always wanted — like, after getting released, Impact was the only thing on my mind. Just because that’s kind of where I started to flourish on TV. My first experience on TV was Impact. And then you know, all my friends are there; Gail is there. I’ve gotten real close with Scott [D’Amore]. So for me, it was more so trying to get this [mental health] under control, and relearning how — teaching myself that I can wrestle, and I am okay in the ring, you know. It’s more of a mental obstacle for me where I knew that Impact was going to give me that comfortability and the trust to just be like, ‘Hey, we’re here for you, we’re gonna help you with whatever you need. This is your platform, go do what you know you can do, without any hesitation.’”

