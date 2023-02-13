Mia Yim Discusses WWE Men’s Attitudes Toward Intergender Matches

WWE star Mia Yim recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, Yim’s love in intergender wrestling came up. Yim and Candice LeRae are best known for their work in intergender wrestling, which they’ve done all over the country.

Yim said, “I love it,” Yim exclaimed. “Intergender wrestling has been a part of me for as long as I’ve … since I’ve started. I’ve been doing it for years. And even just the little stuff, it might not be what I used to do in the independents or in Impact,” she continued, “but just the little stuff, it just means so much to me that I get to go with the boys and hang with them.”

“They’re just excited, if not more than us,” Yim said regarding how the men react to the matches.