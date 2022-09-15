Mia Yim Fires Back at ‘Fan’ Who Claims Keith Lee ‘Refused’ to Get in Shape

Mia Yim cleared the air on Twitter after a “fan” claimed Keith Lee has refused to get in better shape. The fan mentioned that Walter has gotten in great shape since his days in NXT, which Lee “refused to do.”

Mia Yim, Lee’s wife, stated the following, “Walter is awesome. “What keith Lee refused to do” When we weren’t sure if he was going to LIVE, the doctors told him if he elevated his heart rate, he could literally die. So working out, even jogging wasn’t an option. But go off about how he chooses to be fat and lazy.”

Lee discussed the complications he faced after testing positive for COVID-19 last year. He was on the verge of death at one point due to his heart problems.

