Mia Yim Now Billed as Michin After Undergoing a Name Change

A new name is being given to Mia Yim.

Yim’s name was updated on the WWE.com website within the last few hours. According to her Superstar bio page, she will now be known simply as Michin.

The name was first mentioned on last week’s episode, but it was stated at the time that it was just a nickname and that she would continue to be known as Mia Yim.

There was apparently a change of plans. In Korean, the name “Michin” means “crazy.”

Yim is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW and will compete in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.