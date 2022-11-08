Mia Yim Reacts to Her WWE Return, References RETRIBUTION and Talks Finding Herself

Mia Yim states that it feels great to be back in WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Yim returned to the company during this week’s RAW to assist The O.C. with The Judgment Day. Yim attacked Rhea Ripley at ringside before posing with The O.C.

In an update, Cathy Kelley asked Yim how it felt to be back with WWE in a post-show video seen below. She also referred to her role as Reckoning in RETRIBUTION.

Yim took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support and to remind people to vote in today’s midterm elections.

Yim first appeared for WWE in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, but her performance in the 2018 competition led to a contract offer from WWE in September of that year. She was a member of WWE NXT until the summer of 2020, when she was promoted to the main roster as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION. Yim returned to Impact Wrestling on May 7 of this year at the Under Siege event after being released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021. She left Impact in mid-October after losing to Mickie James at Bound For Glory, and WWE immediately expressed interest in bringing her back.

Yim’s full tweet is below, along with the following RAW clips: