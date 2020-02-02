Mia Yim Responds To Negativity Over Her Being Bi-Racial

Mia Yim, whose father is African-American and mother is Korean, wrote on Twitter about negativity she has gotten from people over being a bi-racial person:
I love my supporters. Unfortunately, I’ve dealt with the “you’re not black (or korean)” comments my whole life. Ain’t nothing new but to be proud of who I am and for other biracial people/children to have someone to identify with.
Incorrect. I don’t get to “pick and choose” for my benefit. I agree that we have to work twice as hard but ever thought that being biracial, I have to work twice as hard because neither culture is willing to accept me (this for an example). https://t.co/dKcEdl9WwH
