Mia Yim Responds To Negativity Over Her Being Bi-Racial

Mia Yim, whose father is African-American and mother is Korean, wrote on Twitter about negativity she has gotten from people over being a bi-racial person:

I love my supporters. Unfortunately, I’ve dealt with the “you’re not black (or korean)” comments my whole life. Ain’t nothing new but to be proud of who I am and for other biracial people/children to have someone to identify with. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) February 1, 2020