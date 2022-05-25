Mia Yim Speaks On Returning To Impact Wrestling Following Her WWE Release

Mia Yim discussed her return to Impact Wrestling after being released from WWE in an interview with Denise Salcedo.

“A lot was going on in my mind. Me and Keith [Lee] got released the same day, so it was a lot of just trying to figure out like, I’ve done everything I wanted to in my career. I set a goal for myself and I’ve done it all. So do I even want to wrestle anymore with the toxicity of social media and with what I did the last time like, I was a joke. So it was like, do I even bother?” So Keith and I got married. We moved two weeks after and bought a house. A lot of real life stuff was happening. Keith, literally right after the wedding, went to work. So I’m like, alright, let me take a couple months to kind of just hold down the fort and get everything together with real life first so he doesn’t have to worry about anything and everything will be taken care of at home. So I took a couple months off to do things in my real life, but also to figure out if this is what I wanted to continue to do. It was a lot.”

“I’m close friends with Gail [Kim], and I’ve been talking to her ever since I left Impact the first time. So we’ve been talking and I originally didn’t want to sign anywhere. I didn’t want to do TV. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. But Gail was putting over the company, putting over the talent, even Scott, and putting over everything. With Gail being in the position in Impact as the head of the Women’s Division, I have no question, no second guesses, no hesitation that if I were to go to Impact under Gail’s leadership, everything’s gonna be fine. Like, there’s no drama. I didn’t want to deal with drama or politics. If I was going to wrestle, I just wanted to wrestle and hang out with my friends. That place, I have a lot of friends. I know that I would have a lot of wrestling opportunities. So it was a no brainer for me to finally just be like, okay, I’m gonna give it one more try. I don’t want people to remember me as what I’ve done the past year or two. I want people to remember me as Mia Yim. That I’ve had a decade worth of work under my belt before I had the whole thing happen. I want people to remember that. I’m not just a manager for a group or whatever. Once I decided I’m gonna give wrestling a try, it was like,’Count me in Gail.’ At Impact, I’m gonna be okay.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

You can watch the interview below: