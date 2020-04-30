Mia Yim Tells Charlotte They Will Meet Again, Killer Kross NXT Debut Hype Video, Fantasma

– As noted, it was announced that next week’s WWE NXT episode will see the official debuts of Karrion Kross (Killer Kross) and Scarlett (Scarlett Bordeaux). WWE is teasing that “doomsday” or “the end” will finally arrive to the brand next week. Below is the full teaser for their official debuts, with Scarlett issuing a warning:

– WWE NXT Superstar El Hijo del Fantasma turns 36 years old today while former WWE Producer Shawn Daivari also turns 36.

– Mia Yim took to Twitter after last night’s non-title loss to NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and said this won’t be the last time they meet in the ring.

“We are NXT.. this ain’t the last the queen and I will be in the ring. See you soon, Queen. Good match. #HBIC #WWENXT,” Yim wrote.