Monday night’s WWE Bash In Berlin go-home episode of RAW saw Michael Cole announce that he and Corey Graves will serve as the SmackDown commentary team when the show moves to the USA Network on Friday, September 13th.

Graves appeared on RAW to replace Pat McAfee as McAfee will work ESPN College GameDay for a number of months.

Joe Tessitore will join the Monday Night RAW commentary team starting the September 2nd episode.