Michael Cole And Wade Barrett Revealed As The New WWE RAW Announce Team

WWE is once again making changes to its commentary teams.

Variety announced this morning that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will start working as the commentators for RAW on Monday.

Starting on August 11th, Cole will continue to appear on SmackDown alongside Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves.

Prior to the switch, RAW’s announcers were Patrick and Graves. According to the report, WWE still has high expectations for Patrick and believes that pairing him with Cole will advance his broadcasting career.

After serving as the primary play-by-play announcer for RAW for a long time before moving to SmackDown, this will mark Cole’s return to the show in that capacity.

This will be Barrett’s first time ever doing commentary on RAW, after commentating for NXT before switching to SmackDown in late 2022.