Michael Cole Credits Pat McAfee For Revitalizing His WWE Commentary Style

WWE veteran Michael Cole spoke with FrontOfficeSports.com on a number of topics, including how he credits his Monday Night RAW broadcast partner, Pat McAfee, with helping him change his commentary style and essentially prolonging his career in WWE.

Cole said, “I think one of the reasons that I’ve been here so long is the ability to…evolve. Over the years, I’ve gone from a straight play-by-play man to a heel. I’ve had matches. I’ve been beaten up. I went back to being a straightforward play-by-play man again. With the emergence of Pat McAfee, Pat’s allowed me to understand that this business is supposed to be fun. It’s not serious, right? This is supposed to be a fun place to work. Sitting back and watching Pat, the one thing I’ve learned is we’re all fans. Pat has allowed me to really open up. He’s taught me how to entertain. It’s sort of like two guys just sitting back on a Monday night drinking a beer and talking about wrestling as opposed to two guys that are trying to act as wrestling commentators. We’re trying to understand and decipher it just as you guys do at home.”