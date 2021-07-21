Michael Cole Feels He Is The Greatest Ever “When It Comes To Running A Show”

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Michael Cole talked about his career as a commentator in WWE…

“Any time I can get some positive press, I like it. At the end of the day, I’ve busted my ass for 25 years in this business and nobody can ever take that away from me. I may not be the greatest of all time, I will truly say that when it comes to emotion, Jim Ross is the greatest ever in this business. I think I’m the greatest ever when it comes to running a show, running traffic. No matter what you think of me, that’s your opinion and the beauty of wrestling. You can love people, you can hate people, but you can never take away the fact that I’ve worked at this for 25 years and have literally missed two television shows in 25 years. To me, that’s a badge of honor. It’s a grind, but I love what I do.”