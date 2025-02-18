Michael Cole On WWE’s Move Beyond Wrestling, His New Contract, Corey Graves Controversy

Michael Cole recently appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he shared insights about WWE’s evolution, his new contract, and the situation involving fellow announcer Corey Graves.

Cole discussed WWE’s shift from its wrestling roots, emphasizing its focus on storytelling:

“That’s why Netflix wanted us. Netflix understands that we’re a storytelling entity first. We’re not professional wrestling anymore. We haven’t been for many years. We’re an entertainment product.”

Cole also revealed he has signed a new long-term contract with WWE, expressing gratitude for feeling truly valued after nearly three decades with the company:

“I just signed a brand new contract with the company, so I’m gonna be here for a number of years. The company really made me feel, for the first time, that I was really important to this place, after 28 years. The paycheck is part of it, but the new regime had a lot to do with it.”

Cole was also asked about WWE announcer Corey Graves, who recently returned to the NXT commentary desk on January 21, 2025, after missing a week of television. Graves had made headlines with a controversial social media post that appeared critical of the company, which he later claimed was an attempt to spark storyline interest.

Cole commented on the situation, expressing his support for Graves while acknowledging the tension with WWE:

“That’s a strange situation. I love Corey. Love him to death. I still don’t understand all the dynamics of it. I know that he said something out on social media that was pretty critical of the company. He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to generate some interest in maybe a type of a storyline. I don’t think the company saw it that way.”

He remained hopeful that the situation would be resolved, praising Graves’ talent and their strong partnership:

“I think him and the company are working that out. I love Corey to death. He’s an unbelievable commentator. Beside [Pat] McAfee, he’s probably best partner I’ve ever had.”