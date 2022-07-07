Michael Cole Reacts to Pat McAfee Signing a Contract Extension With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE revealed that SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee had extended his contract with the company for a number of years. McAfee’s commentary partner Michael Cole, said the following regarding the news.

“After 25 years in “the booth,” working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him!” Cole said.

Bayley replied to Cole with “🤮🤮” emojis.