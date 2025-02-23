Michael Cole Recalls CM Punk Knocking His Tooth Out Before WWE WrestleMania 27

WWE veteran Michael Cole appeared on Impaulsive With Logan Paul to talk about a number of topics, including how CM Punk accidentally knocked out one of his teeth ahead of WrestleMania 27.

Cole said, “I had a little run when I was a heel where I actually got in the ring. Terrible, but I took bumps. I got my tooth knocked out. CM Punk, during the day, as I was going over the match with Jerry, he just decided to run across the ring and give me a knee lift. Dummy me didn’t move out of the way, and he knocked my tooth out. During the match, Jerry hit me with a dropkick and knocked my other tooth out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)